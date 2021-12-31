Terrorism: Four soldiers, two terrorists killed, in multiple clashes in Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers and two terrorists were killed in two separate clashes between security forces and insurgents in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement Friday said in one of the operations, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the tribal district of North Waziristan.

Following this, one terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition, and during an intense exchange of fire, four soldiers were killed.

In another operation in the Tank district of the province, the army security forces killed two terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were recovered.

“These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,’’ the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the killing of the four soldiers during the North Waziristan operation.

The PM according to a statement released by his Office Friday, paid tribute to the valour of the soldiers, hailing the army for doing a remarkable job to eradicate militancy. He assured that the nation stands with the army in this cause.