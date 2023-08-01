Terrorism: COAS assures Ondo residents of commitment to rid forests of criminals

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured the Ondo State Government and residents of the army’s commitment to rid forests in the state of kidnappers and bandits.

Lagbaja stated this Tuesday in Akure during a courtesy visit to the Acting Governor of Ondo State,Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The COAS, who was in Akure for the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week, said that the army was doing a great deal to stop kidnapping and banditry .

He said that the army had recently launched an operation in Lokoja in Kogi that would extend down to Ondo state, stressing that the objective was to dislodge criminal elements in Kogi and Ondo states.

“I want to thank you, the people of Ondo State for the love you have been showing our formations and in its operations and their activities.

“The reports I have been getting from the participants of the ongoing training is that the state government has been very cooperative and has also shown hospitality to our officers and soldiers, so I thank you most sincerely.

“I also want to thank you for supporting operations of our formations and units in Ondo State, because without the support of your government and the good people Ondo state, our formations and units will not be effective.

“I quickly want to state that I am very much privy to security challenges that confront Ondo State , especially in the northern flank, coming from Kogi state.

“And also in other areas along Ifon up to Edo State. The army headquarters is doing everything possible to combat these challenges,” he said.

Lagbaja sought the continuous support of the state government and prayed for the quick recovery of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

The Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, appreciated the authorities of the Nigerian Army for choosing Ondo State as venue for its training programme.

Aiyedatiwa said that the way the COAS was mentioning towns and cities in the country showed that he was fully on ground and would solve most of the insecurity issues.

“You are on top of the game for you to mention the challenges we face in the state, thank you for the good job that you are doing.

“We thank the Nigerian Army for the support we have been getting all these while. We will continue to give our support within the limited resources available,” he said