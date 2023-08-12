‘Terrible’ roads: Ogun hits back at Obong of Calabar

The Obong of Calabar in Cross River State, Edidem Ekpo Abasi-Otu, and the Ogun State Government have clashed over deplorable condition of some roads in the state.

Obong had asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay attention to the situation of roads within the state, most especially the ones leading to the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where the monarch serves as the Chancellor.

He spoke shortly after a press briefing held to usher – in the University’s 30th convocation ceremony.

The first class monarch narrated his experience plying Ogun roads that led to the permanent site of the university.

He emphasised the need to fix the roads whether it’s a state or federal road to ameliorate suffering of the users.

“Let’s take it as a serious matter, it is the problem of the government. Let us do all that we could do to put this road in proper shape. You can step out and go to other states and see what governors have done, irrespective of whether it is federal roads or state roads.”

“The key is that the structure you have there, that establishment you have there should be well taken care of. I have appealed now hoping that by next time I come here, the roads will be in their best shape,” Obong said.

However, the state government fired back and asked the monarch to channel his complaint to the federal government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Ade Akinsanya, said the Obong of Calabar directed his attack on the deplorable state of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road at the wrong quarters.

“Without necessarily joining issues with His Majesty, there is a need to make a clarification. The road about which the revered traditional ruler spoke, namely the Abeokuta-Ibadan road, is a federal road. We are aware that it is residents of Ogun State that inhabit the area but there is still a need to set the records straight.

“Interestingly, the road in question has now been awarded by the Federal Government to Kopek Nigeria Ltd.

“To be sure, the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government in Ogun State has, in line with his ISEYA agenda, been giving quality attention to all roads in the state regardless of their ownership status,” he said.

Akinsanya noted that the state government was yet to receive a major refund from the federal government on the money expended on federal roads.

He listed some of the roads to include; Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda-Epe, Lafenwa-Rounda (to be extended to Alamala), and Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, adding that part of the Sango Ota-Abeokuta road had been done, especially the Sango Ota area.