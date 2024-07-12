Tension as Corps members injured in Ekiti hostel wall collapse

The collapse of a hostel wall at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Ise-Emure, Ekiti has reportedly injured an unspecified number of corps members.

It was gathered that the bathroom wall of one of the female hostels reportedly collapsed on Friday morning, injuring corps members who were planning to take their baths.

The victims who are currently in the camp for the three-week compulsory orientation for the one-year national youth service were rushed to the clinic for further medical treatments.

Meanwhile, the management of NYSC has called for calm, saying the situation was under control.

In his reaction, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed appealed to Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji to equip the scheme at the state level with sustainable facilities for maximum welfare and security of corps members deployed to the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.

The DG disclosed that the two injured corps members have been admitted at a tertiary health facility for proper medical attention.

While urging the public to be calm, he said his administration is committed to ensuring that corps members across the states are safe.

The statement reads, “Management wishes to inform the general public about the collapsed convenience that occurred in the early hours of today, Friday 12th July, 2024, at Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise-Orun, Emure Ekiti, that the situation is under control.

“The strong collaboration of the entire camp officials that served as first responders to the two injured Corps Members from the incident were effectively coordinated by the State Coordinator.

“Meanwhile, those injured are very stable and receiving medical attention at a tertiary health facility in the State.

“Responding to the incident, the Director General of National Youth Service corps Brig Gen YD Ahmed expressed shock over the issue and used the opportunity to call on the state Government to urgently equip the camp with sustainable facilities that will not endanger the lives of the camp community.

“The Director General also stated that it is the primary function of various state governments to build and maintain facilities in the orientation camp as contained in the NYSC act.

“Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to remain calm as Management is committed to ensuring the safety of all Corps Members including Camp Officials in all NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.”

