Tennis legend Becker says English Premier League better than German Bundesliga

Tennis legend Boris Becker says the English Premier League has left its German counterpart the Bundesliga far behind.

“As sorry as I am for the Bundesliga, the best and most exciting league is the Premier League,” said the 55-year-old football fan on the sidelines of a media event in Munich.

He also placed the English clubs “in a different category” with regard to their investment opportunities.

When the Premier League kicks off the new season at the weekend, Becker is particularly excited about Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who have left for Saudi Arabia, they have lost their midfield,” Becker said.

He added that the team would have to find proper replacements for them, adding that he hoped Klopp would still do well.

Becker predicted a tight Premier League title race and revealed himself as a big fan of ex-Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola.

“How he manages to motivate and inspire the team every time and also to buy the right players impresses me,” Becker said of the Spanish coach of UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City.

The tennis legend also gave Arsenal, who signed German international Kai Havertz in the summer, a chance in the title race.

dpa/NAN.