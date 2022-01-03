Teni scampers off stage as gunshots rent air at Port Harcourt show

Popular singer, Teniola Akpata, aka Teni, has been seen in a viral video making the rounds on social media running for her life at the sound of gunshots in a show in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The singer was performing when a fight began between two men, leading to a shootout that stopped the show.

Teni is known for her afropop hit “Millionaire” and “Uyo Meyo”.

She was allegedly performing her top single: “Hustle,” off her most recent album, when the incident happened in Port Harcourt.

Teni was also featured to perform at the “Rich and Famous” night in Owerri, Imo State on December 30, 2021.

She posted the event on her official platform.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who attended the show took to her Twitter page narrating what happened.

According to @JoyDaminabo: “I was there and it was a mess people were rushed to clinics because of the stampede.

“They wanted to kidnap Teni then her bouncers started shooting everywhere not just towards the sky but everywhere it was horrible I feel bad for her.”

In reaction to @JoyDaminabo’s claim, Music producer, Soso Soberekon, took to the comment section of an Instagram blog to affirm that it wasn’t a kidnap attempt and that bouncers never fired shots in the air.

According to Soberekon, a fight broke out during the concert and that was the reason for the turmoil.

He wrote: “Bouncer shot? Lies!! It was a fight not kidnap.”