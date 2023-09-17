Teni: How my Dad was assassinated in my presence

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has said the trauma of watching her dad being assassinated affected her life.

Teni’s father was a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier-General, Simeon Apata, who was assassinated in 1995.

Speaking when she featured as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan, the singer said she was just two years old when the incident happened in their living room.

“My father was a disciplinarian. He was a soldier and he owned a school; Apata Memorial High School. He was also a big philanthropist.”

“Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me. You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.

“Him passing away robbed me as a child of having a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they (gunmen) came into our house purposely to kill him,” she said.

She said her dad would always remain her hero.