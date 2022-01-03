Teni breaks silence after viral escape video on stage in Rivers

Singer, Teni the Entertainer has reacted to reports claiming that she was almost abducted while performing in Rivers state on Sunday, January 2.

Earlier on Monday, a video which captured the moment Teni ran off stage while performing in Buguma, Rivers State was shared online.

An eyewitness at the show, @JoyDaminabo_, claimed that Teni was almost kidnapped while performing after sporadic gunshots but the state police say there was no attempt to abduct the singer.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko, said nobody made any attempt to kidnap the singer, adding that “some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents at the venue release some gunshots to wade off violence.”

Koko explained that the miscreants had a free for all but that the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.

She however urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying no kidnap attempt was made in Degema.

Meanwhile, Teni in a post shared on her Instastories Monday afternoon said it could have been a different story but that she is grateful to God.

She also shared a video as she was running to hop on a private jet.

She wrote

”I done japaaaa ooo Yung duck.

“Could have been a different story entirely, but I’m grateful to God.

“Myself and entire team are safe and back home now.

“Thanks for the calls and messages.”