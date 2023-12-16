Teni, 9ice, Nasboi to perform live at GOtv Boxing Night 30

The 30th edition of GOtv Boxing Night will be a fusion of boxing and music as top-rated Afrobeats stars will be performing at the event slated for the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on December 26.

Teni The Entertainer; Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice; and singer and comedian, Nasboi, will be there.

Disclosing the entertainment package, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, said fans are assured of a cracking party-like experience at the venue.

Alumona said: “Aside from the six boxing bouts, these artists are top performers, who we are sure will give the fans the perfect music interlude on the night.

“We’ve also made provisions for refreshments at the venue.

“Fans are assured of a carnival of boxing and music this boxing day.”

The night will feature one international and five national bouts, including one featuring female boxing sensation, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, and Blessing Abisoye.

Also on the card is the West African Boxing Union title clash between Nigeria’s Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu and Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah.

The event is sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, Classic FM, Beat FM, Nigeria Info FM, PulseNg as well as LegitNg and will be will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv ch 64 Channel).