Tenant docked for allegedly whipping her landlord, wife

A 30-year-old woman, Temitope Adedeji, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly whipping her landlord and his wife.

Adedeji, without a residential address, is charged with assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Phillip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday at about 6:40pm at Ajinde Area Ire-Akari, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Adedeji assaulted Dasola and her husband, Olumuyiwa Balogun, by flogging them.

Amusan also alleged that the defendant, who is a tenant, living in the complainant’s house, conducted herself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by locking the couple’s shop and flogging them.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Olanipekun adjourned the case until January 31 for hearing.