Ten Hag wants Man United to sign Osimhen

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag wants the club to make two statement signings in the summer and one of his top targets is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reports suggest.



The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has become a symbol of the Partenopei’s Scudetto charge this season, scoring 19 goals in 20 Serie A games and becoming a legendary figure in the Campania capital.





Manchester United have quickly turned things around under Ten Hag this season and lifted the Carabao Cup on the weekend after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.



As reported by Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag wants Manchester United to pick up two significant reinforcements in the summer transfer window and one of his top targets is Osimhen.



It may be difficult for the Red Devils to find an agreement with Napoli, however, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known to be a shrewd negotiator and is not in a position where he needs to make a sale this summer.



The Partenopei are in a strong position financially and have no debts, giving them some security ahead of the summer transfer window. Osimhen is contracted to the club until June 2025.