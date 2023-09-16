Ten Hag: I inherited a ‘no-good culture’ at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has said that there was a “no-good culture” at Manchester United when he became the club’s new head coach in the summer of 2022.

The Dutchman, as expected, was asked about the situation surrounding Jadon Sancho during a press conference.

The press conference was to preview Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ten Hag refused to engage in questions on the Englishman, who is currently training away from the main group at Old Trafford due to the social media post that he put up following the team’s last game with Arsenal.

Sancho, who was linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League before the division’s deadline last week, will allegedly not be considered for selection until he has apologised to his manager.

Ten Hag detailed the importance of setting the right standards on Friday, with the Dutchman insisting that he will continue to make difficult decisions for the good of the club.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was a no-good culture before last season so to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards,” he told reporters.

“It is never someone makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. There is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.”

Man United currently have a problem on the right side of their attack, as Antony is also missing, with the forward remaining in Brazil to deal with a personal issue.

Ten Hag has admitted that he has “no idea” when the Brazilian will return, while a timeframe for Sancho has also not been set, with some reports claiming that he might not represent the club again.

Man United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League before the international break, and they have lost two of their four matches at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Brighton beat the Red Devils twice in the league last season, and Ten Hag is expecting another tough examination at Old Trafford this weekend.

“It is typical we have two great games in spring against them and we know we have to play tomorrow to our best because they will sacrifice and suffer because it gives you a lot of options, so really looking forward to it,” the manager added when asked about the Seagulls.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have both been declared fit for the match, but Raphael Varane and Mason Mount remain unavailable for selection on Saturday afternoon.