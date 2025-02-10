Temu marks 100 days in Nigeria with growing fan base, affordable deals

Temu has won over many consumers in Nigeria in its first 100 days with its blend of quality products at affordable prices, made possible by its direct-from-factory model that reduces middleman costs.

Since its launch in Nigeria last November, Temu has seen strong consumer uptake.

Offering a wide range of products from electronics to home goods and sporting equipment, the online marketplace makes it easier than ever for Nigerians to find great deals and upgrade their lifestyles without spending a fortune.

Temu’s popularity is part of the explosive growth in Nigerian e-commerce, where industry revenues are projected to climb 7.81% from a year ago to US$7.43 billion in 2025, while user numbers are estimated to rise 15% to 28.6 million by 2029.

Temu Fans

Precious Ntuko, a Lagos-based digital creator and mother, is among the many early users who couldn’t wait to try Temu once the direct-from-factory marketplace launched in Nigeria.

Ntuko (@redgrapescafe) was initially hesitant, but her first purchase made her a convert. She is now a fan and recommends Temu to her followers, friends, and family for its wide selection of products, reasonable prices, and easy-to-use website. Her “Temu finds” video has garnered comments like, “So Temu has nice stuff. Good to see and KNOW.”, reflecting growing confidence in the platform.

Temu’s African journey began in South Africa last year, marking the platform’s first foray into the continent. The reception has been similarly positive. A recent survey conducted by News24, with support from Temu, reveals the platform’s impressive penetration: 1 in 3 South African respondents have used the platform, and nearly 40% have become active monthly users just one year after its launch in South Africa.

Among its users, 81% recognised the platform for its affordability and 46% estimated they save over half of their shopping budget when using Temu.

Affordable Quality



Underpinning this popularity is Temu’s ability to offer quality products at affordable prices. Temu’s model allows consumers to purchase products directly from manufacturers, eliminating middleman markups and handling costs. This direct connection results in lower prices, closer to wholesale levels.

A study by the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) indicates that UK households could save approximately £3,000 annually by purchasing goods through direct distribution channels like Temu.

Digital marketplaces like Temu have decoupled price and quality by removing intermediary markups and enabling consumers to buy directly from manufacturers, according to e-commerce strategist Gregor Murray.

“The difference here is that it is the same product, sold without the additional costs or margins, at prices previously only available to those buying in huge bulk. Replace one retailer buying many to get cheap pricing, with many customers buying one and getting the same pricing,” he said to News24.



Global Expansion



Consumers globally have responded by propelling the platform to become one of the most visited e-commerce sites and a top Apple-recommended app of 2024. Temu now operates in 90 markets worldwide across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Favour Kolapo (@ShazzleInc), a civil engineer from Osun State, has made e-commerce a regular part of her life due to its convenience and growing accessibility. She appreciates Temu’s product quality and the ease of payment it offers.

“Temu has been all up in our faces these past few weeks, so I took it upon myself to test it out. Everything I got was exactly as ordered!” she said.

Kolapo confirmed that her purchases met expectations, noting, “Yes, all the products I bought met my expectations. I also like that Temu puts product descriptions and dimensions that let you know what you’re expecting. Even as a batch shopper for people in Osun State, I am yet to get a bad review.”

She also highlighted Temu’s shipping and delivery, stating, “The shipping and delivery are fast. I’d give them kudos on that.” Looking ahead, she sees room for growth, adding, “Temu in Nigeria is a work in progress, and I believe they’ll get the good recognition they deserve.”

