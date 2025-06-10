Tems to perform at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show

Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is set to make history as she headlines the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show, taking place at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 13.

FIFA announced Tems as one of the performers at the Global Citizen-produced halftime show alongside American rapper Doja Cat and Colombian star J Balvin on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The halftime is curated by Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin and will be available to watch for free on DAZN.com.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Tems shared her excitement and the deeper meaning behind the show.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

“I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!” Tems said.

The performance is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a joint initiative led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans.

Also Read:

The fund aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children across the globe.

Tems described the show as “a moment to celebrate football and the unifying power of music,” highlighting the event’s dual focus on entertainment and global impact.

The Eagle Online reports that the FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams from around the globe.

It will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 cities around the United States. The tournament kicks off on June 14, 2025.

Post Views: 1