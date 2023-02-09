Tems thanks God for Grammy award win

Nigeria’s latest Grammy award winner, singer, Tems has reacted to her recent achievement.

In a Twitter post, the singer expressed unreserved gratitude to God for the great work He’s done for her.

Tems recently won an award at Grammys for her feature on American rapper, Future’s song.

The collaboration earned her a colossal win in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her feature on Future’s ‘Wait For U’ ft. Drake at the 65th edition of the world’s prestigious musical honours.

Events that followed saw her exchange pleasantries with top international acts who praised her musical prowess and others calling for a collaboration with her.