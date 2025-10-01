Tems sets record as bestselling female African artist in US

Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has become the first female African artist to have a single sell over 10 million units in the United States.

The milestone was confirmed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, by Chart Data on X, which announced that “WAIT FOR U”, her collaborative hit with Future and Drake, had officially surpassed the 10 million sales mark in the US.

The song is now eligible for a US RIAA Diamond certification.

Tems is the second African artist to achieve this feat after Wizkid, who did so with his collaboration with Drake on ‘One Dance.’

She also became the first African female artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, reinforcing her growing dominance in the international music scene.

The ‘Love Me Jeje’ crooner has now cemented her status as a trailblazer for African female artists in the global music industry, with multiple accolades including BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award.