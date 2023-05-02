Temper justice with mercy, House of Reps writes UK over the Ekweremadus

The House of Representatives has asked the UK government and parliament to intervene in the sentencing of Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice, his wife.



The lawmakers want the UK court to “temper justice and mercy” in the sentencing of the lawmaker.



The legislators also asked the federal government to take diplomatic steps to “intervene” in the trial of the lawmaker.



The resolution was passed at plenary session on Tuesday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Toby Okechukwu, a lawmaker from Enugu.



Following the adoption of the motion, the lawmakers asked the clerk of the lower legislative chamber to “convey” their resolutions in writing to British Embassy, UK government and the parliament.



Ekweremadu is due to be sentenced on May 5 at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey in the UK.