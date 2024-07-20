Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi, hints at nuptials

Actress and former fashion blogger Temi Otedola has expressed heartfelt admiration for her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, as she celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Otedola, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, shared how meeting Eazi eight years ago profoundly changed her life.

In an Instagram post, Otedola wrote, “My entire life changed when I met you! Over the last 8 years, you’ve inspired me, supported me, and continually shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”

In addition to celebrating his birthday, Otedola hinted at their upcoming nuptials. “Celebrating you today and every day. Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My soon-to-be oko [husband],” she added.

The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, continue to inspire fans with their strong bond and mutual support.

Mr Eazi, known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and other musical genres, has been a significant influence in Otedola’s life, as she openly acknowledges the positive impact he has had on her.

