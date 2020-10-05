Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil defender Alex Telles.

Telles, 27, has joined the Red Devils from Portuguese champions Porto after agreeing a £17 million fee.

The left-back has penned a four-year contract with United, who were desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements before the transfer window.

The deal also includes an option for an extra year.

United swooped for Telles after missing out on Sergio Reguilon – who joined Tottenham last month from Real Madrid – and Dutch champions Ajax knocked back a loan inquiry for Nicolas Tagliafico.

Telles joined Porto from Turkish giants Galatasaray in the summer of 2016 for a nominal fee of £5.9 million euros.

The full-back became quickly became an internal part of Porto’s starting XI, making a total of 195 appearances in his five seasons in Portugal.

During that time, Telles scored 26 goals and provided a whopping 57 assists for the Portuguese champions.

The arrival of Telles will put a huge amount of pressure on England international Luke Shaw, who turned in a horrific display in United’s 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend.

Although it’s unlikely he’ll be immediately thrust into the starting XI, Telles’ United debut could come a week on Saturday in the Red Devils’ trip to the northeast to take on Newcastle United.