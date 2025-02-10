Telecoms: FCCPC hails judgement over its regulatory authority

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has hailed the Federal High Court ruling over the Commission’s authority to regulate competition and consumer protection across all sectors, including telecommunications.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the matter was instituted by Emeka Nnubia, a shareholder of MTN and a legal practitioner.

Nnubia had sought to halt the FCCPC’s investigation into MTN Nigeria.

A statement issued by Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director, Corporate Affairs of FCCPC, in Abuja on Sunday said the ruling reinforced the Commission’s mandate as the primary authority responsible for preventing anti-competitive practices and protecting consumers in Nigeria.

Ijagwu said the mandate was in line with Sections 17 and 18 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018.

The Director said that Nnubia argued that the FCCPC’s inquiry into MTN could violate data protection laws and that regulatory authority over MTN resided with the Nigerian Communications Commission rather than the FCCPC.

He said the ruling clarified that Section 90 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, which granted NCC jurisdiction over competition matters within the telecommunications industry, must be read alongside Section 104 of the FCCPA 2018.

He said that Section 104 of the FCCPA established FCCPC as the primary regulatory authority on competition and consumer protection across all sectors.

The ruling also confirmed that FCCPC acted within its statutory powers in issuing a summon to MTN Nigeria as part of its ongoing inquiry into potential anti-competitive practices.

The Director said: “The Summons and Request to Produce was found to be lawful and within the scope of FCCPC’s investigative powers.

“In addition, the court held that the FCCPC’s request for information from MTN did not violate any data protection laws, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and the NCA 2003.”

Ijagwu said the approach aligned with global best practices, where consumer protection regulators collaborated with industry-specific regulators.

NAN recalls that FCCPC had in December 2024 inaugurated a major inquiry into widespread consumer complaints against leading players in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

MTN Nigeria was engaged for persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer care.

