Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured with two prestigious awards by telecoms industry stakeholders under the banner of the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (2020).

At the awards ceremony in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience, while the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun Ogunsanya, was named the Telecom Industry Personality of the Year.

According to its organisers, the award sought to celebrate the strides of Airtel Nigeria for its focus on improving customer experience.

The outstanding contributions of Ogunsanya to the development of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry as evident in the company’s provision of affordable mobile broadband, innovative value offerings and advocacy for corporate philanthropy, were also cited as being honour-worthy.

Acknowledging the recognition, Ogunsanya, who was represented by the Director, Legal/Regulatory Affairs and Company Secretary, Airtel Nigeria, Shola Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the organisers of the event for creating a credible platform to celebrate remarkable contributions in the telecoms industry.

Speaking on the significance of the NTITA, the President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, Olusola Teniola, charged the federal and state governments to pay more attention to the sector, while underpinning concerted efforts by stakeholders to transform the economy into a digital one.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, were among notable industry stakeholders who were also recognized at the occasion.

The NTITA award was organized by ATCON in association with Instinct Wave UK.