Telecommunication: NCC assures Nigerians enhanced experience, quality delivery

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Saturday assured Nigerians of enhanced quality experience through innovative service delivery.

The Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Prof. Umar Garba-Danbatta made the disclosure during the NCC special day at the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Represented by the head consumer affairs, Banji Ojo, the chief executive officer said that the commission would continue focusing on excellence and efficiency of regulatory activities.

“The commission will ensure increased connectivity to telecoms consumer through deployment of robust infrastructure.

”The NCC is driving initiatives for full commercial launch of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria; already, spectrum licences for the companies that will rollout service have been issued.

“Though, the deployment will start from the state capital and gradually extends to other areas across the state. The 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed.”

He stated that the 5G would provide higher mobility and capacity, low-latency capabilities to communications services, adding that one of the licensees had began commercial launch in Lagos.

According to him, the telecommunications sector had been a driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, as it continues to provide the needed digital stamina to support the economy.

He explained that the Commission had embarked on digital literacy training for entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones of the country to equip them with the requisite skills.

Garba-Danbatta reiterated the NCC’s commitment to protecting and empowering consumers from unfair practices willingly or unwillingly orchestrated by the service providers.

”This is based on our regulatory mandate of ensuring that consumers of telecommunications services get value for their money, and to be treated right as very important stakeholders.

“As a regulator, we also ensure we constantly inform you, the consumers on how to be protected to prevent cases of online fraud or eschew consumer falling victims of cybercrime antics during their legitimate use of the Internet,” he said.