The Nigeria Labour Congress has suspended its planned nationwide over the proposed 50 percent hike in telecommunications tariffs.
The decision followed a meeting held on Monday and setting up a 10-man Joint Committee to find a middle ground to the dispute.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by key government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari.
On the side of the NLC, the union’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero; and its General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugboaja, signed the MoU.
Also Read
- Why I dumped PDP – Nwoko; We won’t miss him — Commissioner
- Anambra: Three siblings killed, bodies dumped in deep freezer
- Telecom Tariff Hike: NLC suspends planned nationwide protest
- Mohbad: Naira Marley leaks private chat with Iyabo Ojo
- From Trump to Grammy blues, by Reuben Abati
The communique issued at the end of the meeting, titled: “Memorandum of Understanding Between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria Labour Congress Over the Proposed 50% Hike in Telecommunications Tariff, said: “Both the Federal Government and NLC acknowledged the need for technical discussions to address concerns raised about the proposed tariff hike.
“A 10-man joint committee, consisting of five representatives each from the government and NLC, was constituted to thoroughly examine the issue and propose solutions.
“The committee was given a deadline of two weeks – until February 17, 2025 – to submit its findings and recommendations.
“Pending the outcome of the committee’s deliberations, both parties agreed to “stay-action”, meaning neither side would take further steps that could escalate the situation.
“Nigerians were urged to remain calm while the committee works towards a resolution.”