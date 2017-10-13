Telecom operators engaged in 34,837 porting activities in August – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission on Thursday said the Mobile Number Portability activities carried out by telecommunications operators increased to 34,837 in August.

The regulatory body made this known in its “Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report” posted on its website.

The commission said in the report that 33,219 subscribers ported within the networks in July, hence an increase of 1,618 activities in August.

It said that out of the 34,837 porting activities in August, 17,634 were “Incoming Porting Activities”, while 17,203 were “Outgoing Porting Activities”.

It added that in the outgoing table, 5,328 subscribers moved from MTN Nigeria to other networks through Mobile Number Portability in August.

According to NCC, those that left MTN’s network dropped by 35, as against 5,363 customers that deserted the network in July.

NCC said that in the month of August, 4,552 customers moved from Airtel Nigeria, showing a decrease of 72 subscribers against 4,624 that left the service provider in July.

It said that 3,701 subscribers moved from Globacom Nigeria in August, representing a decrease of 223 customers that left the network as against 3,926 that left in July.

It said that 3,622 customers of 9mobile ported to other networks within the same period, an increase of 943, when compared with 2,679 users that left in July.

In the incoming table, 9mobile led with an additional 11,801 customers joining its network in August.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list with 2,405 subscribers; 2,272 subscribers moved to Airtel Nigeria, while Globacom Nigeria got 1,156 customers.

The report shows that in spite of the loan repay challenge faced by Etisalat Nigeria (now 9mobile), Nigerian telecommunications users still have confidence in the network, hence moving to its services.

NAN reports that the exercise was launched on April 22, 2013 by NCC with the aim of deepening competition in the industry.