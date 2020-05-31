Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara States has directed the slashing of the Right of Way fee for telecommunications firms from N5,500 per linear metre to N1 per kilometre of fibre.

This was made known on Sunday in Ilorin in a statement by the Commissioner for Communication, Alhaji Murtala Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, who said the fee was the second lowest in Nigeria after Kaduna State, added that the reduction was with immediate effect.

He added that until now, telecom firms were paying N5,500 per linear metre as the fee for laying fibre cables in the state to strengthen their digital connections.

This decision, he said, was designed to deepen digital penetration in Kwara State, jerk up the state’s ease of doing business ratings, and ease people’s access to the internet and other digital communication even in the remotest parts of the state.

“Apart from driving up investment in the sector, the long-term effects of this significant step such as strengthening access to digital communications and bringing more businesses to the hinterlands cannot be quantified,” the commissioner said.

NAN reports that Internet and broadband penetration had been known to have a direct correlation with economic development.

A study carried out by the International Telecommunications Union on Africa reported that a 10 per cent broadband penetration would lead to a 2.5 per cent increment of Gross Domestic Product.

The National Economic Council had recently resolved to encourage technological advancement as a way to fast track economic development in Nigeria.

The resolution was hinged on the need to create a favourable business environment for telecommunication companies and to further deepen broadband penetration for social and economic development.