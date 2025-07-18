Telcos urge strict actions as vandalism threatens services

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has called for government and security urgent intervention as a wave of vandalism and theft targeting critical infrastructure threatens to disrupt services nationwide.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, said the surge in attacks on telecommunications facilities could lead to a nationwide network collapse if not urgently addressed.

Between May and July 2025, multiple incidents of vandalism were recorded at telecom cell sites in Rivers, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The targeted attacks, according to operators, have disrupted services, caused prolonged network blackouts, and led to severe congestion, leaving millions of Nigerians without reliable connectivity.

“Since the Federal Government’s decisive interventions earlier this year to support industry sustainability, our members have made unprecedented investments in network optimisation and capacity upgrades.

“We are working tirelessly to improve service quality nationwide, but these acts of sabotage are setting us back,” the telecom executive stated.

ALTON pointed out that the telecommunications industry is currently undergoing its largest infrastructure expansion in recent years.

Operators are modernising transmission equipment, overhauling power systems, and laying thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cables to extend coverage and boost capacity.

However, this progress is being undermined by increasing cases of theft and vandalism.

The association revealed that thieves are targeting essential telecom components, including power cables, rectifiers, fibre optic cables, feeder cables, diesel generators, batteries, and solar panels.

These items, ALTON stressed, are not just ordinary materials but represent the backbone of Nigeria’s communications network, security systems, and digital economy.

“The affected infrastructure belongs to our members as well as other network operators who depend on these facilities to keep the country connected.

“When these components are stolen or vandalised, it is not only phone calls and data that are affected.

“Our banking systems, emergency services, healthcare, education, and national security platforms are all compromised,” operators said.

States with the highest number of reported attacks include Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Osun, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

ALTON warned of a growing black market for stolen telecom equipment. Batteries from telecom sites are reportedly being sold for home and office inverters. Solar panels stripped from telecom towers are resold to households, while diesel fuel meant for powering telecom base stations is being siphoned off and sold on the grey market.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and avoid buying suspicious items,” the group noted. “If you purchase stolen telecom equipment, you are not just aiding criminals; you are participating in a national crime.”

Telecom infrastructure in Nigeria has been officially designated as Critical National Infrastructure under Federal Government Gazette No. 133, Volume 108, dated 17th March 2021.

According to ALTON, vandalism, sabotage, or illegal possession of telecom assets constitutes a serious criminal offence with severe legal consequences.

The operators warned that continued sabotage of telecom facilities poses a direct threat to Nigeria’s economic stability and national security, noting that mobile and broadband services support essential sectors such as banking, security, healthcare, and education.

In addition to deliberate acts of vandalism, ALTON cited frequent fibre cuts caused by uncoordinated road construction and civil works across the country.

The association said road projects along highways and urban roads often destroy underground fibre optic cables, resulting in massive service outages and financial losses.

ALTON called on the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to immediately deploy security measures to protect telecom infrastructure and prevent a total collapse of communications services.

The association also commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for establishing a dedicated portal where citizens can report vandalism or suspicious activities.

Nigerians are encouraged to use the portal by emailing protect@ncc.gov.ng or dialling 622.

“This is a desperate and urgent moment. The industry cannot handle this crisis alone.

“We need coordinated national action from security agencies, the government at all levels, regulators, the media, civil society, and the public. Our economic stability, national security, and digital future depend on it”, they said.

