Tejuoso market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that about 1,200 artisans who specialise in assorted fabric making have been rendered jobless by the inferno that engulfed the Tejuosho Market Tuesday.

The Director-General, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said this in a post-disaster loss and needs assessment report Wednesday in Lagos

Ahmed was represented by the Agency’s Zonal Coordinator, South West, Ibrahim Farinloye,

He confirmed that over 1,600 industrial, weeping and straight sewing machines were lost in the mid afternoon fire disaster that struck the popular Tejuoso Market.

Ahmed said that the fire, which cannot be confirmed, but rumoured to have been caused by someone trying to fill up a working generator which caught fire along the line.

The director-general, while consoling the traders, urged them not to see the situation as a temporary setback, but as a challenge that would bring greater success.

The assessment revealed that about 150 lock-up shops with at least eight registered traders were occupying each shop.





