TEF Co-Founder, President of Transcorp get national honours

The Co-Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Dr. Awele Elumelu, and President of Transcorp, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo, are among Nigerians slated for national honours by the Federal Government.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ibiene P. Roberts, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the conferment of the national honours on the recipients.

While Elumelu has been awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic, Omogiafo is to be honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Apart from being the Co-Founder of TEF, Dr. Elumelu is also the Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited and Avon Healthcare Limited.

She equally oversees the healthcare investments of Heirs Holdings.

She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Benin, Edo State.

Her experience as a medical doctor includes medicine, surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and emergency medicine.

In Nigeria, Dr. Elumelu has worked with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and in the UK with Grantham and District Hospital, Grantham.