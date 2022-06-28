Teenager’s removed eyes recovered inside calabash, three arrested

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly plucking a teenager’s eyeballs.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the command’s Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakili, in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command confirmed on Friday that a 16-year-old boy, Uzairu Salisu, was found in his pool of blood at Dutsen Jira in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, with his two eyes removed.

Wakili stated that the command had begun investigation into the heinous crime.

He stated that the victim had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

He further stated that the prime suspect, 32-year-old Isaac Ezekiel from Rafin Zurfi in Bauchi metropolis, had been arrested.

He said that the suspect had “voluntarily confessed to have perpetrated the crime”.

Wakili said that other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the crime.

He gave their names as 38-year-old Nensok Bawa and Yohana Luka, 52, popularly called Doctor Samu.

He stated that the police operatives recovered the eyeballs in a calabash following a prompt search of the prime suspect’s house.

He said that the operatives also recovered a cable wire used in perpetrating the act and a travelling bag containing some charms.

Wakili said” “Our findings revealed that in April, the prime suspect conspired with the two others to conceive the idea to commit the atrocity of getting the eyeballs of a human being.

“On June 24, at about 0900hrs, the principal suspect lured the victim into a nearby bush for a casual job on his farm.

“He then used a cable wire to strangle him until he fell into coma.

“Thereafter, he used a knife to remove the boy’s two eyes for ritual purpose.

“Investigation is still in progress, after which the suspects will be charged to court.”

Wakili said that the Commissioner of Police had charged the command’s operatives to “remain fierce, tireless and relentless” in their fight against crime and criminality in the state.