Teenagers jailed nine months for stealing  phone

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced two teenagers, Abdulrahman Abubakar and Yunusa Umar, to nine months imprisonment each for stealing a police officer’s cell phone.

Abubakar and Umar, both aged 18, are labourers and residents of Aya, Abuja.

They had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and stealing, and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, however, gave each of the teenagers an option of N30, 000 fine.

He warned them to desist from crime.

Kagarko also ordered the teenagers to pay N 7,000 as compensation to the owner of the phone.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Sergeant Sidi Ibrahim, arrested and brought the teenagers to the Asokoro Police Station on December 28.

Nwaforaku said that, on the same date, at 7.30 p.m., the teenagers and one other person at large stole the phone.

The prosecutor said that during police interrogation, the teenagers could not give a satisfactory account of themselves.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.