A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, ordered two teenagers, Shaibu Ibrahim and Hassan Ridwan, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing conduit cables.

The police charged Ibrahim, 18, and Ridwan, 18, of Jikwoyi Area of Karu, Abuja, with two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Maiwada Inuwa, ordered that the accused be remanded pending the outcome of police investigation.

He adjourned the case until December 4 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that one Mike Kilindi of Junior Secondary School, Karu, reported the matter.

Adeyanju alleged that the accused conspired and maliciously vandalised and stole large quantities of conduit wires of 2.5 meters, which value has yet to be determined.

The prosecutor said the complainant was the security officer in charge of the school premises, who caught them in the act with the wires, two scissors and two torch lights with which they committed the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded guilty.