Teenagers docked for allegedly stealing generator, pumping machine

Two teenagers were on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court, in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a generator and pumping machine worth of N315, 000.

The police charged Abdulrahman Muhammed,19, and Raqibu Suleiman, 19, both of Jikwoyi, FCT with criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants dishonestly trespassed into the complainant’s house who lives in the same above mentioned address and stole a generator worth N250, 000 and pumping machine worth of N65,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested at the crime scene.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He held that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case until May 25 for further hearing.