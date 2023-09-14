Teenagers charged with cult membership, sent to prison

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court in Benue State on Wednesday remanded three teenagers: Terngu Tse, Akaa Samuel and Samuel Gawon, for alleged conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

Tse, Samuel and Gawon, aged 19, 19 and 18 respectively, appeared before Magistrate Adah Jack, who did not take their pleas.

Jack ordered that they should be kept at the Makurdi custodial facility pending conclusion of investigation in the case.

She adjourned the case until October 4, 2023 for mention.

READ ALSO:

The prosecutor, Inspector Regina Ishaya, told the court that the teenagers were arrested by a police patrol team: Operation Dragon, in Makurdi town on August 31, 2023.

Ishaya said the teenagers, all of whom resided at Yagba North Bank, Makurdi, were brought to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi with a bag containing two axes.

The prosecutor said that Tse and Samuel claimed ownership of the axes, adding that the defendants confessed to membership of Black Skull confraternity.

The prosecutor had told the court that investigation was ongoing in the case.

She said the offences contravened Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004, and Section 11 (2) of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law of Benue State, 2017.