Four teenagers on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms and membership of an unlawful society.

The police arraigned Suleiman Ojikutu, 19; Oriyomi Iseyemi, 18; Paul Perese, 21, and Wasiu Shola, 18 on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and unlawful possession of firearms.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, alleged the defendants conspired and unlawfully possessed a cut-to-size muzzle loading gun, without licence.

Ogunleye told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 12 at 12.30p.m. at Bayeku Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“The defendants belong to Eiye confraternity which has been proscribed,” the prosecutor submitted.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, admitted each of the defendants to N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the alleged offences contravene Sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for mention.