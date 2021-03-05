A Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Friday remanded one 18-year-old Abdulmaliki Musa, who allegedly kidnapped and killed one Alhaja Barakatu Bello.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken by the court, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 4, 2020 at 10pm at Ajao Street, Aiyepe Road in Sagamu.

Opayemi alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large to kidnap and kill Bello with a gun.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant after kidnapping the deceased, requested for a ransom.

He said that while the husband of the deceased was still negotiating for the ransom, Bello’s corpse was found on a roadside.

Opayemi added that the defendant was caught after the deceased’s phone was tracked.

He submitted that the defendant was using the phone.

Opayemi said the alleged offences contravened Section 324, 23(2) 24(2) and 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006

The Magistrate, M.O. Oshibajo, ordered that the teenager should be kept at the Sagamu Correctional Centre pending advice from the state’s director of public prosecution.

Oshibajo adjourned the case until March 20 for mention.