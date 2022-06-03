Teenager remanded for allegedly defiling 12-year-old

A teenager (name withheld) on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The police charged the 15-year-old with defilement, but the Chief Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, did not take his plea.

She ordered that he should be kept at the Federal Correctional Centre for Boys at Adigbe in Abeokuta, Lagos State pending advice of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the teenager committed the offence on May 15 on Akanni Showunmj Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the teenager defiled the girl by inserting his private part into hers in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to the prosecutor, the girl’s mother reported the case to the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that child defilement is punishable with up to life imprisonment under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.