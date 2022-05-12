Teenager remanded for alleged armed robbery in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded an 18-year-old male, Mohammed Lawal, at Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos, for allegedly robbing a man of his car with a pistol.

Lawal is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

His plea was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, O.A Layinka, ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Layinka adjourned the case until June 28, 2022 for DPP advice.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Akinyemi Street, Igando, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant used a pistol to rob the complainant, Mr Chinedu Chiwouzor, while on his way back from work.

Ihiehie said the defendant stole the complainant’s Lexus ES33, 2006 model with Registration No: EKY 260 GT valued at N4 million.

“He also stole an IPhone 6X valued at N35,000 and a Samsung S8 phone valued at N120,000 all totaling N4,155,000,” he said.

Ihiehie stated that the defendant committed the offences alongside two other accomplices who escaped during their arrest.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 297 stipulates 21 years in prison for the offence of robbery.