A teenager, Adewale Olabisi, on Monday in Osun State pleaded guilty to stealing a Samsung Edge and a Samsung Galaxy.

Nineteen-year-old Olabisi, whose address was not provided, admitted guilt before Magistrate A. A. Adebayo in Ile-Ife.

Adebayo remanded the teenager in custody pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 30 for the review.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Adesina Elijah, Olabisi committed the offence sometime in June at Mayfair Area of Ile-Ife.

Elijah said Olabisi unlawfully had the phones in his possession and could not give a satisfactory account of how he got them.

He said the value of the phones was yet to be ascertained.

Elijah noted that stealing contravened Section 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant was not legally represented in court.