Teenager knocks father dead with pestle for fighting with his mum

A 16-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel John has allegedly knocked his father, Monday John, to death in Abuja.

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory who arrested Emmanuel said he used a pestle to hit his father while fighting with his mum, Mercy John, in their home on May 2 at about 10pm.

It was gathered that the couple had a heated argument that degenerated into a fight. Emmanuel took sides with his mum and pounced on his father. During his fight with his dad, he picked up the pestle and used it on his father. The father collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to a police statement, the suspect was arrested after a case of culpable homicide was reported to the Karshi Police Station by one Yusuf Ayuba, on Wednesday, May 3.

The suspect will be arraigned in a juvenile court after the investigation is concluded.