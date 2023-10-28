Teenager kills 58-year-old woman over seized spanner

A teenager, Mustapha Isah, has been arrested by operatives of the Gombe State Police Command over the killing of 58-year-old Aishatu Abdullahi.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday and paraded on Friday by the police for killing the mother of eight.

The spokesman of the Gombe State Police Command, Mahid Abubakar, who made the killing public and paraded Isah, said the command received a complaint at Pantami Division from Muhammad Abdullahi, 45, that his mother was slaughtered with a knife by an unknown person.

Abubakar, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said on receiving the complaint, operatives attached to Pantami Police Division immediately responded, visited the scene where Aishatu was found in a pool of blood and immediately rushed to the hospital where she was certified dead by a medical doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

He said: “During the investigation, the suspect confessed to sneaking into Aishatu Abdullahi’s room in search of his spanner, which she had seized from him.

“The suspect also mentioned an accomplice, Idris Abubakar Danjauro, male, aged 17 years, who joined him in the room to carry out the act.

“Idris was also arrested but denied knowledge of who killed Aishatu during the interrogation.

“The suspect mentioned that Aishatu returned from her neighbours, found him in her room and questioned him.

“He refused to leave, resulting in him attacking her, strangling her, and killing her with a knife and escaped through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his stained shirt and knife but managed to escape with the spanner, which was later recovered from him.

“The suspect also confirmed to have committed the act alone without support from Idris, stating that he only mentioned Idris because he had caused him to be sacked from the garage where they were working together, leaving him unemployed for a year.

“The spanner, blood-stained shirt and knife were recovered as exhibits.”