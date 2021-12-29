Teenager jailed six months for stealing employer’s N100,000

An Abeokuta, Ogun State Magistrates’ Court in Isabo on Wednesday jailed Monday Olaitan, 19, for six months for stealing N100,000 from his employer.

Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to the crime of theft preferred against him.

Somefun, however, gave Olaitan an option to pay N100,000 fine.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offence on December 12 at about 4:50pm at Elega area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the convict stole N100,000 from Adejoke Shodipo, who is his employer, in her car.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.