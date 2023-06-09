Teenager in court over alleged attempt to steal SUV

An Ogudu Magistrates Court in Lagos State on Friday granted a teenager, Lekan Wasiu, a bail of N500,000 after he was docked for attempted theft.

The 19-year-old was dragged to the court by the Nigeria Police for attempting to steal a GAC SUV car.

The accused, a mechanic who resides in the Bolar of Ajah area, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola adjourned the case until June 23 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant on May 1 at Aderemi Akeju Street, PowerLine, Ifako did attempt to steal a GAC SUV car with registration number GGE, 604 GZ, valued at N14 million.

Perezi said: “One Franklin Ngaba reported that he went for a meeting and parked his SUV car on Aderemi Akeju Street, Ifako, Lagos, when his host, Tajudeen Gafari, came to ask who owned said vehicle.

“Tajudeen said the defendant had opened the car and was about to drive it away when he was caught in the act.”

He said the offence contravened the provision of Section 406 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

