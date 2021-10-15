Teenager in court for robbing man of N2,000 phone

A teenager, Emmanuel Abayomi, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a man of a cell phone valued at N2,000.

Nineteen-year-old Abayomi, whose address was not given, appeared before Magistrate A. J. Odueke on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of the peace and robbery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N10,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odueke ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State government.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Rukayat Ogundeji, the teenager and some others at large committed the offence on September 3 at 4.30 a.m. at Wey St., Mushin, Lagos.

Ogundeji alleged that the defendant attacked and robbed one Mr Rabiu Abubakar of the phone and N1,000.

“The defendant accosted and beat up the complainant and dispossessed him of the items,” the prosecutor said.

He noted that the alleged offence violated Sections 411, 168 (2) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until November 9, for mention.