Teenager in court for inserting finger in anus of seven-year-old

A 16-year-old boy, Buhari Mohammed, on Friday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for allegedly inserting his finger into the vagina of seven-year-old.

The defendant is a resident of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano.

Mohammed is standing trial for act of gross indecency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on August 8.

Ado alleged that about 5pm on August 8 the defendant lured the seven-year-old girl into his home and inserted his finger into her private part.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties un like sum.

He said one of the sureties should be the Ward Head of where the defendant resides, while the second surety should be the father of the defendant.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the case until September 20 for mention.