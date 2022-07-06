Teenager in court for alleged shop breaking

Teenager Isiaka Omehiza was on Wednesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged shop breaking and stealing.

Omehiza, 18, whose address was not given, is facing two counts of shop breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2021 in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of one Ogunleye Sammi.

He alleged that the defendant stole cloths, underwear, shoes, belts, wrist watches and bags valued at N2.5 million, belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 324(2) and 302(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge

His counsel, Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 2, for hearing.