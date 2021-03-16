A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 19-year-old boy, Salisu Tijjani, be given ten strokes of the cane for criminal trespass and attempted theft.

Tijjani, who resides in Ungwan Shanu, Kaduna, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others.

He ordered a court official to give the convict the 10 strokes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Abdulkadir Maimuna, of Ungwan Sarki Kaduna, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on March 14.

Leo said the convict and one other, at large, scaled the complainant’s fence with intention to steal.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 343 and 96 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.