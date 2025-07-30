Teenager drowns in open water in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old teenager, Lurwanu Suleiman, after drowning in open water at Dandalama village, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that the incident occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday.

He said: “We received an emergency call from Malam Aminu Dandalama at about 12:54 p.m on Tuesday.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:25p.m.”

He said that the victim was brought out of the water dead and his body was handed over to the Ward Head of Dandalama village, Alhaji Safiyan Usman.

Abdullahi said that the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

