Teenager docked over N550,000 electric wire theft 

A 19-year-old man, Yusuf Ayomide, who allegedly broke into an apartment and stole electrical appliances worth N550,000, was on Monday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused is standing trial on a three-count charge.

These include: conspiracy, breach of peace and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on October 22, at Ijegun area, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by entering into the dwelling place of one Mr Ganiyu Sikiru without the consent of the house owner.

He said that the defendant also stole electric wires valued at N550,000 which belonged to Sikiru.

Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate also ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

Ariyo adjourned the case until November 20 for mention.