Teenager docked for damaging N26,000 windscreen in Kano

A 19-year-old boy, Sani Gambo Monday, appeared before a Sharia Court sitting in Kano for allegedly damaging a tricycle windscreen worth N26,000.

The defendant, who lives in Fagge Quarters Kano is charged with act.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Ahmed Shu’aibu of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station, Kano, on January16.

Wada said that the complainant mistakenly hit the defendant on his right leg and he apologised.

“The defendant rather picked offence and mischievously smashed the windscreen of the complainant’s tricycle.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 363 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 and one reliable surety.

Justice Ahmed ajourned the matter to February 8 for mention.