Teenager docked for allegedly stealing welding machine

The police in Lagos have dragged an 18-year-old man, Amid Salam, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly burgling a shop and stealing welding machines worth N330,000.

The police charged Salam with burglary and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 30 at Aratumi in Iba town, Ojo Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of a complainant, Azeez Ojo, and carted away goods worth N330,000.

The items stolen, he said, are a welding machine valued N280, 000 and a welding grounding machine valued N50,000.

He said that the offence contravene the provisions of sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate L J.k Layeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for trial.





